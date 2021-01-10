Facebook cracking down on local hate pages

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A New Zealand far-right Facebook page posted that they do not know how much longer they will be able to operate on the social media platform.
"We are well and truly caught up in the great purge with most of the admins being removed from the pages."
A similar Facebook page which appears to be linked to the group is also reportedly losing administrators.
The pages have about 2500 likes and 3600 followers between them.
A Trade Me link is included in the "about" section of the pages where MAGA (Make Ardern Go Away) hats are being sold.
Both have posted links to back-up accounts they intend on using instead.
It follows a week of action from social media giants after the riot in the US Capitol Building on Thursday.
Twitter and Facebook both temporarily blocked Donald Trump.
Facebook subsequently extended its ban until the end of the US president's term in 12 days. Twitter followed suit with a lifetime ban.
Other services have made similair moves over the past 48 hours, including Facebook-owned Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest and Reddit, while popular e-commerce platform Shopify took down Trump's official campaign store.
Comments
Good work.
The German song 'Deutschland Uber alles' (historical) exercises a.i to issue a warning notice.
And who defines "hate sites" big tech?, big media?, anything pro Trump is bad and anything pro left is good?, anybody dares put anything up pro Trump will be taken down but anything put up pro left is allowed to remain no matter how much hate it contains.