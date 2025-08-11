Lockdown after 'aggressive' adults enter Auckland school

A school in South Auckland says it has resumed classes after going into lockdown on Monday morning.

Aorere College in Papatoetoe told parents on social media the school went into lockdown as a result of a number of adults coming on to the school site.

The college said the adults were removed from school grounds without incident, and all students were safe.

Police attended as a precautionary measure and the matter had been resolved, the statement said.

In a statement, police said they were called to Aorere College about 11.10am after reports that an unknown group of people were trying to enter the school grounds.

"This group has presented as aggressive, and the school had gone into a self-initiated lockdown," police said.

Staff members escorted the group out of the school and prevented them from re-entering, police said.

Police said they remained at the school while the lockdown was lifted.