Friday, 10 January 2025

Family concerned for missing Christchurch woman

    1. News
    2. National

    Have you seen Sarah? Photo: Police
    Have you seen Sarah? Photo: Police
    The family of a missing Christchurch woman are appealing for anyone who has seen her to report it to police.

    Sarah has been reported missing in the Burwood area.

    A police spokesperson said she was last seen on Achilles St about 11pm on Wednesday.

    Sarah’s family are concerned for her well-being and would like to see her return home, the spokesperson said.

    "She may be wearing a brown knitted hat and a leopard print top."

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the police by calling 105 or visiting 105.police.govt.nz. Use reference number 250109/0357.

    Star News