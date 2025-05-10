Feedback sought on proposed Covid-19 medicine changes

At present, Pharmac funds two antivirals for Covid-19 - Paxlovid and Remdesivir. Photo: Getty Images

Pharmac is seeking public feedback on a proposal to simplify the criteria for people to receive Covid-19 antiviral medicines.

The state drug-buying agency says the change would mean all people aged over 50 who catch Covid-19, and are determined to be at high risk, can be prescribed funded antivirals.

"We're also proposing to change how we manage the funding and supply of these medicines," director of pharmaceuticals Geraldine MacGibbon said.

Pharmacies and public hospitals would be able to order what they needed from wholesalers, and claim back the costs from Pharmac.

At present, Pharmac buys the antivirals and supplies them to pharmacies and public hospitals at no cost.

MacGibbon said the change would align the process for Covid-19 drugs with other funded medicines.

"We need your feedback to tell us if this proposal will meet the needs of New Zealanders who need access to this medicine. Your input is valuable to us and has an impact on the decisions we make," MacGibbon said.

Consultation was open now until Friday, 30 May. If approved the changes would take effect from 1 September and 1 October.

Last year, RNZ reported fewer pharmacists were stocking Covid-19 antiviral medication after funding cuts.