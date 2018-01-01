Fire Service lash out at 'idiotic' revellers

The behaviour of some South Island New Year's revellers has been labelled idiotic by the Fire Service.

People in parched parts of the South Island were letting off fire crackers overnight.

Their actions saw southern fire crews get called out to a large number of incidents during the night.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Riwai Grace said people up and down the South Island - but mainly in Canterbury and the Selwyn District - were letting off fireworks last night.

"I can't believe people so idiotic in these dry conditions doing that, because they don't know where these fireworks are going to end up and how quickly these fires can actually spread."

Grace is describing the behaviour of those responsible as idiotic.

"Really asking people to use common sense. I know it's New Year's Eve and we like to celebrate things in our country, but how would you feel if you set off fireworks and you burnt your neighbour's house down?"

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications shift manager Tim Reynolds said apart from the significant blaze at Skippers Canyon it was a typical New Year's for firefighters across Otago.

There were a number of callouts including to illegal bonfires.

The rebuke comes as fire crews managed to contain a large fire this morning on the Coromandel Peninsula, which was caused by fireworks.

More than two dozen firefighters and choppers equipped with monsoon buckets were called to a fire at Fletcher Bay just after midnight. The fire spread across four hectares of vegetation before being contained, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

The blaze had been started by fireworks being let off in the area, he said.

A handful of staff remained on scene about 8am, dampening down hotspots to prevent flare-ups.