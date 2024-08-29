Five charged over 'significant' ACC fraud

Photo: RNZ/Vinay Ranchhod

Five people have been charged over a "significant" fraud involving ACC's travel reimbursement claims.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said the five were believed to be the key people behind the fraud.

"Due to the large scope of offending, police are making further enquiries and further charges are being considered."

The five were accused of misusing an online platform to get money through the reimbursement process.

"In November 2023, police were alerted to a co-ordinated operation where the alleged offenders were engaged in creating fraudulent ACC claims," Neilson said.

All five of those arrested faced two charges of accessing a computer for dishonest purposes.

Three women, aged 31, 24, and 36, and a man, 41, were due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Thursday.

A woman, 42, was due to appear in Manukau District Court the same day.

ACC deputy chief executive service delivery Michael Frampton said ACC's teams had worked with external forensic experts to conduct a thorough investigation.

"Our investigation into the fraudulent travel reimbursement claims showed there was no evidence that ACC's cyber security had been compromised.

"Maintaining the privacy of client information is of utmost importance to us and clients who use our MyACC self-service application can be assured the platform is safe to use and their data is secure."