Former Cabinet minister Aussie Malcolm dies

Former National Cabinet Minister and businessman Aussie Malcolm. Photo: Malcolm Pacific Immigration/Supplied

Former National Party Cabinet minister and businessman Aussie Malcolm has died aged 84.

Anthony George 'Aussie' Malcolm was first elected as MP for Eden in 1975 defeating the then-upcoming politician and future Prime Minister Mike Moore.

He held one of New Zealand's most marginal electorates for three elections but was defeated when National lost power in 1984.

A staunch supporter of then Prime Minister Robert Muldoon, he was promoted to be a Parliamentary Under-Secretary in 1978 and to Cabinet in 1981. He served as Immigration Minister from February 1981 and was also appointed to the contentious Health portfolio after the 1981 election.

As Immigration Minister he approved the visas given to the South African rugby team, allowing their controversial tour of New Zealand to go ahead.

After his election defeat, he set up one of the first immigration advice consultancies, Malcolm Pacific Immigration, and was prominent in the Association of Migration and Investment, co-writing its code of ethics.

In 1986 and 1987 he was one of the businesspeople backing New Zealand's first America's Cup Campaign.