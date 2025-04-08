Former Labour leader Little considering running for Wellington Mayor

Andrew Little has confirmed he is considered running for Wellington Mayor. Photo: Getty Images

Former Labour Party leader and Minister Andrew Little is actively considering running for Wellington Mayor.

Little - who is currently a consultant for a law firm in Wellington - has confirmed he is considering taking a tilt at the October election, saying he would have more to say soon.

He left Parliament following Labour's 2023 election defeat after first entering politics in 2011.

Little has been sought after by Labour to run on the party ticket for mayor - up against incumbent Tory Whanau, who is running on the endorsement of the Green Party.

He shot to the party leadership in 2014, but stood down just two months out from the 2017 election, making way for Jacinda Ardern, who went on to be prime minister.