Offenders flee after serious assault in Christchurch

File photo

Police are investigating after a person was assaulted in Christchurch today.

Emergency services were called to Joy St in the suburb of Shirley at 3.25pm after reports of an assault.

A police spokesperson said a person reportedly received serious injuries and had been taken to hospital.

"The alleged offenders fled the scene and police are currently responding," the spokesperson said.

Superintendent Lane Todd said in an update this evening that during their investigation, six young people were arrested for unrelated matters.

They were charged with unlawfully taking motor vehicles and burglary, and were due to appear in Youth Court at a later date.

"This behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, anyone who choses to engage in this behaviour can expect to be held to account," Superintendent Todd said.