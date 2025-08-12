Two more charged with murder over Hamilton street death

Police at the scene following the incident in Hamilton. Photo: RNZ

Two more people have been charged with the murder of Tyreece Te Pairi in Hamilton in July.

Police said a 23- and 25-year-old were arrested in South Auckland this morning.

They appeared in the Hamilton District Court today, charged with murder, Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said.

Tyreece, 20, was fatally injured during an altercation on Alexandra St shortly after midnight on July 20.

Earlier this month, two 19-year-old men appeared in Hamilton District Court on murder charges.

The court has ordered name suppression for the four men charged, as well as all suppression of all facts and circumstances relating to this case.