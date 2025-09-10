NZ pornographer jailed for 27 years in the US

Michael James Pratt. Photo: Supplied

Former Christchurch man Michael James Pratt has been sentenced to 27 years in a United States federal prison for sex trafficking.

Pratt, who was one of the founders of a California-based pornography empire that recruited women with false modelling offers, was sentenced on Monday.

Pratt pleaded guilty in June in a federal court at San Diego.

Federal prosecutors said Pratt and his co-defendants used force, fraud and coercion to recruit hundreds of women, many of whom were in their late teens, for their adult videos.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that US district judge Janis Sammartino sentenced Pratt on one charge of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and one count of conspiracy to commit the same crime.

Pratt was on the FBI’s 10 most wanted list when he was arrested in Madrid in 2022, three years after he fled the US while facing sex-trafficking charges.

Pratt, who is in his late 30s, was raised in Christchurch. He founded the now-defunct GirlsDoPorn website in San Diego.

In 2019, he and others were charged in San Diego with sex crimes after being targeted in a civil lawsuit by 22 women who claimed they were victimised by fraud and breach of contract.

Michael James Pratt was on the FBI’s 10 most wanted list when he was arrested in Madrid in 2022. Photo: FBI

The women said they were plied with alcohol and marijuana before being rushed through signing a contract, which they were not allowed to read.

Some said they were sexually assaulted and held in hotel rooms unwillingly until filming had ended.

A judge in 2020 found in favour of the women and handed down a $12.7m judgment against Pratt, former Christchurch man Matthew Isaac Wolfe and adult producer and performer Ruben Andre Garcia.

Wolfe, who handled the day-to-day operations of the business, its finances, marketing and filming for the website, pleaded guilty in 2022 to a single federal count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

He was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

The other co-defendants also pleaded guilty. Garcia was sentenced to 20 years in prison and cameraman Theodore Gyi received a four-year sentence.

-Allied Media