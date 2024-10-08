Former political figure fights to keep name secret

The former political figure heading into court with his lawyer Ian Brookie. Photo: RNZ

A former political figure found guilty of historical sexual abuse is taking his fight for further name suppression to the High Court.

The man, who is not a sitting MP, sexually assaulted two teenage boys he mentored at a sports club in the mid to late 1990s.

A jury found him guilty of eight charges of indecent assault after a week-long trial in the Auckland District Court in August.

Judge David Sharp declined the man's application for further name suppression until his sentencing - the man's fifth such request - after the verdicts came in.

The Crown, both survivors, RNZ, Stuff and TVNZ all opposed the application, arguing there were no grounds for ongoing secrecy.

The man indicated he would appeal this decision, and his lawyer Ian Brookie has now filed a notice of appeal in the High Court.

It means the interim name suppression the man has now had for 622 days will continue until at least his name suppression appeal hearing.

The former political figure will be sentenced on 22 November.