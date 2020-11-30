Four new Covid cases, none in community

There are four new cases of Covid-19 today in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand. There are no new community cases.

The new cases include a person who arrived from Ethiopia via Dubai and Kuala Lumpur on November 14.

The person tested positive on day 11 of isolation, on Friday, and the case is being included in today's total following a database reconciliation, the Ministry of Health says.

Two of today's cases were people who arrived from the US on November 23. They were tested on day five of isolation because a person in their bubble had previously tested positive.

The final case today is a person who arrived from the US on November 26. The person tested positive on routine day three testing.

One previously reported case has now recovered, bringing the number of active cases to 72.

New Zealand today recorded 1700 confirmed Covid cases.

Pakistan cricket squad

The Pakistan cricket squad's day six tests will be conducted today.

Following the results of these tests, the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health will conduct an assessment of whether the team members who have not returned positive tests can have an exemption from managed isolation to train.

For this to occur, the medical officer of health must be satisfied that training is unlikely to transmit Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health said, as reported yesterday, six members of the team tested positive on day one testing. Two of these cases were subsequently determined to be historical infections, so were not infectious.

One member of the team tested positive during day three testing. The remaining 46 members of the squad in managed isolation in Christchurch returned negative results at day three.

The ministry today said the NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2,388,200 registered users.

The ministry said, as the country headed into Christmas and the summer holiday period, people were asked to continue to keep track of where they had been and who they had seen.

"This is important as you might not be able to remember all the places you visit so get into the habit of signing in every time you enter a new place," the ministry said.

The easiest way to keep a private record was by scanning the QR codes with the app.

"Remember, it's important you keep a record in case this is required for contact tracing purposes – if a case of Covid-19 was to emerge, being able to quickly trace anyone who has been in contact with that person will be critical to helping us stamp it out," said the ministry.