Five injured after car hits pedestrians in Upper Hutt

Four people have been taken to hospital, one in a serious condition, after being struck by a car in the Upper Hutt suburb of Trentham this afternoon.
Two patients have been taken to Hutt Hospital, one in a serious condition and one with mild injuries.
Another two patients have been sent to Wellington Hospital with mild injuries.
A fifth person was treated at the scene.
Fire and Emergency said two cars were involved and a power pole has been hit in addition to several pedestrians.
Emergency services responded to the crash at 1.45pm.
The site is a few blocks from the Trentham Racecourse where Wellington Cup is being held.
Fergusson Drive has now reopened after being closed for several hours.
