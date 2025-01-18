Five injured after car hits pedestrians in Upper Hutt

The scene of a pedestrian accident on Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt. Photos: RNZ/Mary Argue

Four people have been taken to hospital, one in a serious condition, after being struck by a car in the Upper Hutt suburb of Trentham this afternoon.

Two patients have been taken to Hutt Hospital, one in a serious condition and one with mild injuries.

Another two patients have been sent to Wellington Hospital with mild injuries.

A fifth person was treated at the scene.

The scene of a pedestrian accident on Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt.

Fire and Emergency said two cars were involved and a power pole has been hit in addition to several pedestrians.

Emergency services responded to the crash at 1.45pm.

The site is a few blocks from the Trentham Racecourse where Wellington Cup is being held.

Fergusson Drive has now reopened after being closed for several hours.

More to come.