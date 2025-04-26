Recycling plant fire leaves worker shaken

A large fire engulfed the Abilities Group recycling plant in Glenfield, on Auckland's North Shore. Photo: RNZ

A worker at an Auckland recycling plant that burnt down on the city's North Shore is sad and shaken by what has happened.

The Abilities Group plant in Glenfield caught fire on Thursday evening, burning to the ground.

The organisation provided employment and support to more than 100 disabled people.

Bridie Sarah Daly was at home when she saw news of the fire and was feeling sad and shaken.

"My sister ... she sent the photo of Abilities to me ... and I had a look at it and I was like 'oh my gosh, I know where that is, that's Abilities."

Daly said she hoped her co-workers would stay strong as they wait to see what happens next.

"It feels like I've got no work, where to go really, which is quite sad and quite hard.

"I hope my friends out there from Abilities, be strong to find out what's happened to their work.

"Kia kaha means be strong, and just move on [with] what you have to do, that's how I'm feeling as well, so I'm trying not to get myself too stressed."

Abilities Group launched a Givealittle page, asking members of the public to donate to support staff, replace essential equipment and find a new temporary facility.

Managing director Peter Fraher described the loss as a huge blow.

"Abilities is more than a workplace - it's a supportive environment where disabled people find purpose, opportunity and community," he said in a statement.

"We've had an incredible outpouring of kindness from the community already, and we're so grateful.

"Now we're asking anyone who's ever believed in our mission - or simply wants to help us support our team as we rebuild - to support our fundraiser."