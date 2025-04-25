Man critically hurt in West Auckland fracas

Police at the scene in West Auckland this morning. Photo: RNZ

A man is in hospital in a critical condition with what are believed to be stab wounds after an incident in West Auckland early today.

Police said they were called about 2.15am to Coburg St in Henderson following a report of disorder.

Officers and forensics have cordoned off the cul-de-sac at the end of the street.

Nearby Murillo Reserve is also cordoned off with some forensics staff focusing attention there.

A St John spokesperson said they took one person to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.