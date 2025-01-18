Good vibes in Waitati

Soul Kitchen light up the Waitati Music Festival stage in 2022. Photo: Martyn Buyck

If the skies have been stubbornly grey this summer, fear not — there’s a vibrant beacon of fun on the horizon. The 11th Waitati Music Festival (WMF) is almost upon us, ready to lift the spirits and ignite the senses.

This not-for-profit community event, powered by a passionate crew of dedicated volunteers, has blossomed from humble origins into an unmissable highlight of the Ōtepoti festival circuit.

It’s a chance to revel and connect with fellow arts and music lovers in the relaxed, welcoming and family-friendly setting of Bland Park in the village of Waitati, nestled between Mt Cargill and the shores of Blueskin Bay.

With rising costs impacting all areas of life, WMF has moved to a biennial model after being held yearly for almost a decade, but organiser Katie Peppercorn remains steadfast in her commitment to accessibility.

"Our kaupapa is to keep the cost to the public as low as possible, so that everyone has an opportunity to come. We’ve still managed to produce an amazing festival within our budget."

An impressive 46 bands, acts and DJs across three stages promises an unforgettable aural and visual feast.

This year’s main stage boasts an electrifying roster, showcasing such southern talent as Invercargill dubsters Rhythmonix, "nuggety trio" Left Or Right, and the ever-brilliant Ha the Unclear, while Melbourne’s Gusto Gusto will inject a dose of international energy with their infectious dance party orchestra grooves.

The more intimate Poet Pallet offers a haven of relaxed vibes and a diverse sonic palette across a landscape of genres and styles, from the gentle strumming of folk to the raw energy of skuxxrock and the depths of estuarine metal, while local poets and comedians weave their magic between sets.

For those craving a dancefloor fix, the Mini Rave provides a continuous stream of electronica with a fully decorated stage and dance area in which to let loose.

Children are also catered for with the always popular Kidszone, featuring the famous "paint on a vehicle" with Filipa Fairy, entertainer Jay Juggler, face-painting, hut-building and a variety of craft workshops.

Embracing sustainability, WMF is proudly a zero-waste event. Bringing a mug, plate or cutlery will allow you to indulge in the delectable offerings from the food stalls and coffee vendors with a clear conscience.

The festival

• 11th Waitati Music Festival, 11am-11pm, Saturday, January 25, 2025, Bland Park, Waitati.

• Tickets are $50 from events.humanitix.com/11th-waitati-music-festival or $70 on the gate. Children 14 and under enjoy free admission when accompanied by an adult.