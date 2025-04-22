Infectious rhythms and energy

Supergroove, PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A packed house in the Regent Theatre on Sunday evening danced to the effortless energy, infectious rhythms and joyous atmosphere created by Supergroove and guests Troy Kingi, King Kapisi and Rubi Du.

Supergroove remain phenomenal.

Their signature eclectic sound incorporates big-band, laid-back funk rock, hip-hop and reggae energy.

It is all imbued with wonderfully Kiwi downbeat humour, brilliant everyday lyrics and musical precision. It culminates in a treasured force for good.

The current lineup includes Nick Atkinson (saxophonist), Tim Stewart (trumpeter), Paul Russell and Ian Jones (drums), Joe Lonie (bass) and Ben Sciascia (guitar).

Vocals from the spidery figure of Karl Steven (mouth organ and keys) and the very smooth Che Fu produce a well-rounded easy sound.

All are consummate musicians, showing great professional ease aided by smoothly operating crew.

The audience in the mosh pit and gallery enthusiastically leapt to their feet for such classic numbers as Can’t Get Enough, Sitting Inside My Head, You Gotta Know, Your White Shirt, For Whatever Reason and Sister, Sister. All conjuring convivial sing-along gigs in local halls, aka the Portaloo gigs, and the genesis of much of our low-key culture now finding a home in classier joints.

Hip-hop master King Kapisi has high-powered overseas credentials, won by celebrating his Samoan heritage impinged by colonialism. Kapisi opened the evening with his DJ table inviting the audience to participate in spot prizes for the best improv dances. He joined Supergroove notably for Screems From Da Old Plantation.

Troy Kingi is also famous for his eclectic style. He wowed the audience with such classics as This is Home, Aztechknowledgey, Good Love, Shake that Skinny Ass and Sleep.

Samoan Rubi Du’s full impact remained lost on most of the audience.