Obituary: John Sykes, musician

John Sykes of Thin Lizzy performs on stage, on the Thunder and Lightning tour at Hammersmith Odeon on March 10, 1983 in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Getty Images

John Sykes played guitarist in some of rock’s heaviest bands, including Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake. Born in Reading and raised in Spain, Sykes began playing professionally in the 1970s, striking early success with heavy metal band Tygers of Pan Tang.

Quitting in 1982, Sykes unsuccessfully auditioned for Ozzy Osborne’s band before playing on Phil Lynott’s solo record, joining him in Thin Lizzy later that year. Thin Lizzy officially disbanded in 1983 and Sykes joined the well-established Whitesnake in early 1984. Three years later Sykes and all of his other band members were fired by singer David Coverdale. He formed Blue Murder, which released three albums, before embarking on a solo career. John Sykes died of cancer on an unspecified date in December 2024 aged 65. — APL/Agencies