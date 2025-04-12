Backing the reo

Marlon Williams and He Waka Kōtuia at the recording session for Te Whare Tīwekaweka at the Cassidys’ Dunedin home. From left, Kiringaua Cassidy, Komene Cassidy, Te Atarau Cassidy, Marlon Williams, Rangimāria Waiātarere, Kelly-Ann Tahitahi and Ripeka Potiki. Photo: Ursula Williams

There’s much that’s familiar about Marlon Williams’ new album, Te Whare Tīwekaweka, the voice of the manu tīoriori, the songbird, soars as high as ever, the pedal steel, mandolin and acoustic guitar swing in behind to create his favoured soundscape. And, of course, e tākirikiri ana a Williams i ngā whatumanawa, Williams plucks at the heartstrings, delivering trademark tales of heartache and hurt. However, there’s a new mood, a new wairua. Because Te Whare Tīwekaweka is sung exclusively in te reo Māori, a first for the Lyttelton-based singer-songwriter.

So, in early single Aua atu rā, Williams is all at sea alone, becalmed, crooning the lament of the bereft, that he’ll never return, but this time in te reo: "E kore au e hoki anō ki a koe".

To realise his ambition, Williams turned to family and friends. For help with the te reo Māori, his friend Kommi Tamati, a language lecturer, stepped in, and to provide the tikanga-attuned choral backing he was looking for, he enlisted Ōtepoti-based group He Waka Kōtuia, who feature prominently across the album, and seem likely to appear in the album’s accompanying documentary.

He Waka Kōtuia are called on not only to blend artfully their voices behind Williams’ melodies, but also to call the haka — hope, ki raro, hope, ki raro ... paiahahā, attention!, in the song Kōrero Māori.

The Weekend Mix talked to two members of He Waka Kōtuia, Komene Cassidy and Rangimāria Waiātarere, about the experience and their own musical and artistic plans for the future.

Nā Tom McKinlay i whakapākehā, nā reira, nōna ngā hē. Tom McKinlay did the translations, so all errors are his.

Q. So, how did Marlon Williams contact He Waka Kōtuia about the album project?

A. Cassidy: Nā reira, he hoa mātou ki tōna māmā, ki a Jen, he ringatoi Ngāi Tahu tino rongonui a Jen Rendall, ā, mohio mātou ki a Marlon i a ia e tama ana e tipu ana. Heoi, kāore i te mohio ka puta pēnei tana rongonui ki te ao, ki te taha reo waiata. Engari, mohio hoki a Marlon ki a mātou, ki ā mātou mahi ki te taha o He Waka Kōtuia. Ki tēnei kōpae ko tāna i te pīrangi kia rongo i tētahi reo o te tira, hei BVs.

So, we’re friends with his mother, with Jen. Jen Rendall is a very well known Ngāi Tahu artist, and we knew Marlon when he was a boy growing up. However, we didn’t know he’d become as world famous as he has, in terms of his singing. But, Marlon also knew us and our work as He Waka Kōtuia. For this record he wanted to hear the sound of a kapa haka, as backing vocals.

Ā, i mahi tahi mātou, ko Paulette, tāku wahine, ko tōna māmā, ā, ko Marlon hoki, ki te taha o te huarahi hou ki Tāhuna, ki Queenstown. Nā reira, nā Marlon rāua ko Jen ētahi o te pātū hou i whakarākei me ā rāua mahi toi, ā, i taua wā kōrerorero nei mātou, ā, mea rawa ake, ka puta mai te tono, "e wātea ana koutou ki tēnei mahi, ki tēnei kaupapa".

And we worked together, my wife Paulette (Tamati-Elliffe), Marlon and his mother on a new roading project at Tāhuna, at Queenstown. So, Marlon and Jen embellished some of the new retaining walls with their art, and, at that time we had a discussion. And, next minute, a request arrived, "are you available for this work, for this project?".

Tērā anō hoki, ko Marlon he hoa tata, he hoa pūmau a ia ki te tungāne a Paulette. Ko ia hoki tētahi o ngā kaitito o ētahi o ngā waiata. Ko ia hoki te mātanga reo, me kī, mō ngā waiata i te reo Māori, ā, ka rongo hoki tōna reo, ka kite hoki ki roto i ngā kiriata mō ngā waiata. Ko Kommi tērā.

As well as that, Marlon is a close and steadfast friend of Paulette’s brother. He’s one of the composers of some of the songs, and also the language expert for the songs in te reo Māori, and you can both hear his voice and see see him in the videos for the songs. That’s Kommi.

Q. How was the experience?

A. Waiātarere:: Tino rawe. Tino pai ki au te noho ki tōna taha. Kīhai au i tino mohio he tangata rongonui i taua wā. Engari, āe, tino pai te noho tahi ki a ia.

Very excellent. For me, the collaboration with him was very good. I didn’t know exactly how famous he was at that time. But, yeah, the collaboration with him was very good.

Q. How familiar were you with his music?

A. Cassidy: Mohio nei au ki a ia, me tana puta ki taua kiriata, A Star is Born. Mohio au te āhua o āna waiata, me tōna rongonui. Nā reira, i te tino whakamānawa nei mātou i tana tono mai, me te hīkaka hoki, kia mahi tahi ki a ia, kia āwhina atū ki a ia ki te whakatinana i tōna moemoeā, e whakaputaina ai tētahi kōpae reo Māori. He tino kaupapa tērā, e ngākau nui ana mātou.

I knew him and his appearance in the movie, A Star is Born. I knew the style of his music, and of his fame. So, we were very honoured at his request, and keen, to work together with him, to stand with him to bring his dream to life, to release an album in te reo Māori. That’s a top project, we were very enthusiastic.

Q. How many songs were you asked to sing on?

A. Cassidy: E ono ngā waiata. Nā reira, i tukuna mai e ia ngā waiata, ngā kupu, tētahi rekoata hukihuki o tana mahi me te āhua i pīrangi ai ia. Kia haratau ai mātou, kia waia ai mātou ki te āhua o te waiata.

Six songs. So, he sent us the songs, the words, a draft recording of his work and the vibe he wanted. So we could practise, to familiarise us with the style of the songs.

I mahi te mahi i tētahi rā, ki roto i te rūma noho o tōku whare. I haramai a Marlon me tōna sound engineer, me tētahi kaikāmera, i te mea i noho mai rātou. Ka puta mai hoki tētahi pakipūmeka mō te waihangatanga mai o te kōpae.

We did the work in a single day, in the lounge of my home. Marlon came with his sound engineer, a camera operator, as some of them stayed the night. A documentary is also coming out about the making of the album.

I whakarite taku rūma noho hei rūma hopu oro. I āta whakaaro, i haratau, i te kōrero a Marlon mō te wairua o ia waiata, me pēhea te tutuki i te wairua o ia waiata, he aha te momo waiaro, he aha te momo kare ā-roto, ka tukuna ki ia waiata. Ētahi waiata he pōuri, ētahi waiata he harikoa, tētahi waiata i roto rā he haka.

My lounge was turned into a sound studio. We carefully planned and practised, Marlon was talking about the feeling of each song, how to achieve the mood of each waiata, what sort of attitude, what sort of emotion to deliver in each song. Some of the songs are sad, some happy, some have haka within them.

Q. Have you done backing vocals before?

A. Cassidy: Ki ētahi mea. Ki te taha o Kotahi Mano Kāika, tērā te mahi a Paulette, ko ia te kaiwhakahaere o Kotahi Mano Kāika, te rautaki whakarauora reo o Kāi Tahu. Nā, i te taha o tērā, i whakarite ai i ētahi kiriata mō Tiriata (youtube), hei tauira o ētahi waiata Kāi Tahu kia māmā ake ki ngā kura, ki te ako ngā kura, me pēhea te waiata tika, me pēhea ngā mahi ā-ringa tika. I pērā tā mātou, āwhinatia ki tērā kaupapa, Kotahi Mano Kāika.

For some things. As far as Kotahi Mano Kāika is concerned, that’s Paulette’s work, she’s the manager of Kotahi Mano Kāika, the language revitalisation strategy of Kāi Tahu. So, in terms of that work, we supported some YouTube videos, as examples of Kāi Tahu songs, to make it easy for schools, to teach schools the songs correctly — how to do the actions correctly. We did that sort of thing, to help Kotahi Mano Kāika.

Kei a mātou, He Waka Kōtuia, kei a mātou tā mātou ake kōpae, i te tau 2018. I whakarewahia tētahi. Tērā tētahi kaupapa nui ki te taha o Troy Kingi rāua ko Mara TK. He kaupapa whakaako i tērā wā, ki taua reanga, o ngā rangatahi i roto i te hapori i tērā wā. Me pēhea te whakakoke ai ō hiahia mai i te waiata noa, i tētahi waiata ki te hīrere, tae noa ki te whakarewa mai i tētahi waiata ki tētahi kōpae, kia puta ai ki Spotify, ki Apple Music, ki hea rānei.

We, He Waka Kōtuia, have our own album, from 2018. One was released. That was a big project, working with Troy Kingi and Mara TK. It was an educational project at that time, for that generation, the young people of the community at that time. How to move your aspirations forward, from just a song, from a song to a release, right through to releasing a song for an album, to put it out via Spotify, via Apple Music or whatever else.

Tētahi atu, ā-whānau nei, tō mātou, tōku whānau i mahi tahi ki te taha o Troy Kingi ki te whakamāori i Holy Colony Burning Acres, tana kōpae tuatoru i tāna raupapa tekau.

Another example, involving my family, my family worked alongside Troy Kingi to do the reo Māori translations for Holy Colony Burning Acres, his third album in his sequence of 10.

I tono mai ia ki a mātou, ki tōku whānau, kia noho tahi ki a ia ki te whakamāori i ērā waiata katoa. Nā reira, kua whakarewahia tētahi kōpae reo Māori.

He asked us, my family, to work with him to translate all those songs. So, a Māori language album has been released.

Q. So, Marlon Williams’ request to you here was similar, to help him with his desire to release an album in te reo Māori?

A. Cassidy: Āe, i te tino pīrangi ia kia tito i tētahi kōpae reo Māori, kia whakaputaina tērā ki te ao, ko tāna tāpaetanga pea ki te ao puoro reo Māori.

Yes, he very much wanted to compose a reo Māori album, to release that into the world, his contribution perhaps to the world of music in te reo Māori.

Q. What are your thoughts about that kaupapa?

A. Waiātarere: Te ātaahua, te ātaahua te rongo i ngā waiata reo Māori e rere nei i ēnei o nga rangi.

Marlon Williams turned to He Waka Kōtuia for the harmonies and kapa haka sound they could bring to his album. Photo: Ian Laidlaw

It’s beautiful, it’s beautiful to hear songs in te reo Māori, soaring on these melodies.

Q. Is it particularly cool that Marlon Williams, someone with such a profile is singing in te reo Māori?

A. Waiātarere: Āe, mārika rawa.

Kua kite nei au i te whānuitanga o te ao Māori e puta ana i te ao, pērā i a Hana-Rawhiti [Maipi-Clarke] me ngā āhuatanga o tēnei wā o tēnei reanga. Ānō nei ko te ao hangarau tēnei, nā reira, ka puta ai ngā ahurea o te ao — tā mātou ahurea Māori. Āe, tino hīkaka tēnā.

Yes, most definitely. I’ve seen the full breadth of the Māori world making its way out into the wider world, like Hana-Rawhiti representing this time and this generation. It’s like, this is this world of technology, so, the cultures of the world are coming into view — our Māori culture. Yes, that’s very exciting.

A. Cassidy: Ki a au nei, tautoko mārika te whakatipu o te tipu matomato o ngā waiata reo Māori. Me pēnā hoki te āhua o ngā tāngata Māori, he rerekē te tuakiri o ngā momo waiata. Kei reira Pere Wihongi mā, Rob Ruha mā, Stan Walker mā, Ria Hall. Tērā momo e puta ana o ā rātou momo waiata. Tēnei ko te momo o Marlon, i te reo Māori tonu. Nā reira, rawe tērā. Tino pai. Kaupapa tino whakahirahira tēnā.

To me, I absolutely support the abundant growth of songs in te reo Māori. And just as it is with Māori people, these kinds of songs have different identities. There’s Pere Wihongi and co, Rob Ruha and co, Stan Walker and co, and Ria Hall. That variety, releasing their genres of music. This is Marlon’s genre, also in te reo Māori. So, that’s great. Really good. A really important initiative.

Q. And Lorde is singing with him too. What are your thoughts about that?

A. Cassidy: Ko tērā tērā āhuatanga anō. E puta whānui anō ake ki ngā tāngata e whai ana i a Lorde. Nā reira, i pai. Ka toro atu tō tātou reo ki ngā tōpīto katoa o te ao. He painga nui tērā.

That’s the same phenomenon. Putting it out further again to the people who follow Lorde. So, that was good. Our language will reach all corners of the world. That’s great stuff.

Q. It is an important time to be sending the reo out into the world?

A. Cassidy: Ae, kua rongo tō tātou reo, tō tātou ao Māori i te pehitanga o ao ke, o te ao Pākehā, nō te taenga tonu mai o te Pākehā. Nā reira, ko taua pehitanga tonu i runga i a mātou. Ko tērā te kōrero, "he mautohe nui te tu tonu hei Māori". Nā reira, ka pēnei tonu tātou, e kōrero Māori, e tū Māori.

Yes, our language, the Māori world has felt the oppression of that other world, the Pākehā world, since the very arrival here of Europeans. So, that oppression continues. That’s the statement, "just being Māori, speaking Māori, doing Māori things is an act of protest". So, we’re still doing this, speaking Māori and standing as Māori.

Q. Were the backing vocals difficult?

A. Waiātarere: Ehara i te uaua. Engari he rerekē te momo waiata mōku. Engari pai te rerekē ki a au.

It wasn’t difficult, but it was a different sort of singing for me. But a good sort of different.

Q. How was it different?

A. Waiātarere: He momo kia pērā i a Elvis. Kāore au te tangata whakarongo ki a Elvis, engari pai ki i au ēnei waiata tā Marlon.

It’s in the style of Elvis. I’m not someone who listens to Elvis, but I like these songs by Marlon.

A. Cassidy: Pēnei te Roy Orbison. Tērā momo āna, puoro ahuwhenua, me kī. Ko te country music tēnā hanga rite ana ki tērā. He rerekē tēnā, engari painga anō tēnā.

It’s like Roy Orbison. That’s his thing, country music, I’d say. Country music, the thing he does is similar to that. It’s different, but good.

Q. Is the nature of the songs different because of the use of te reo Māori?

A. Cassidy: Ki a au nei, kei te pēnā te āhua o te kaitito, te kaiwaiata anō hoki. Ko tō rātou tuakiri te mea e kawe ana i te waiata. Nā reira tērā te mea e rongo ai. I roto i ngā waiata o Marlon, ka rongo ia a Marlon. ... He mea nā Marlon ake.

To me, it’s characteristic of the composer, of the singer. It’s their personality conveyed in the song. So, that’s what we hear. In Marlon’s songs, we hear Marlon. It’s Marlon’s own.

A. Waiātarere: Me te mea hoki, kāore anō kia rongo i ētahi waiata Māori pērā. Te wā tuatahi mōku, te rongo waiata Māori pērā āna. Koirā te rerekētanga, te rangi ātaahua te rerekē.

It is also as if we haven’t heard Māori songs like it. It’s the first time for me, to hear Māori songs like his. That’s the difference, the beautiful melody is the difference.

Q. After the experience do you have other amibitions to return to the recording studio?

A. Cassidy: Ki te puta anō mai tētahi tono pēnei tā Marlon, ka whakaae atu, te tino whakaae ki tērā.

If we get another request like Marlon’s, we’ll agree, we’ll certainly agree to that.

Kei te whakarite mātou i tēnei wā i tētahi kaupapa nui mō te tau e heke mai nei, ka kī atu ko te kura toi, i roto rā tētahi wahanga e hāngai ana ki te tito waiata ki te mahi pēnei ki te mahi waiata.

At the moment, we’re organising a big project for next year. We’re talking about an art school, and one part of that will relate to composing songs, to activity such as performing songs.

A. Waiātarere: Hei tērā tau, 2026, te pīrangi mātou te whakarite he kura toi, ko te kaupapa matua ko te mahi toi, arā, ko te visual art, te photography, te videography, music, scriptwriting, DJing, graffiti, he maha ngā kaupapa o roto i tēnei kaupapa kotahi. Nā reira, kei te whakarite mātou i tēnei tau i taua kaupapa hei te Hūrae, i te wā o Matariki. "Matariki te hākai, Puaka te hua", koia tō mātou slogan, me kī. Ko te theme ko Matariki.

Next year, 2026, we want to organise an art school, the main focus is art, which is to say, visual art, photography, videography, music, scriptwriting, DJing, graffiti. There are many topics in this one project.

So, we’re organising this year, for that project, for July, the time of Matariki. "Matariki is the time, Puaka is the source," that’s our slogan. The theme is Matariki.

A. Cassidy: Kua tonoa ētahi mātanga ki aua momo āhuatanga toi katoa, e haramai ana. Ka whā rā te roa, tekau mā rima tāngata pea ki ia wāhanga. Ka whakarite rātou i tētahi mea hei whakaatu i te rā mutunga.

Some experts have been asked from all those areas of the arts, to come. It will run for four days, with about 15 people for each section. They’ll prepare something to exhibit on the final day.

Nā reira, ko ngā mea mahi peita, ka whakairihia he mahi nā rātou. Mea photography, ko ngā mea videography, ko ngā mea puoro hei tē rā mutunga, ka whakaatuhia ā rātou mahi katoa. Koinā te whakaaro i tēnei wā. Nā reira, ehara i te ōrite rawa ki te mahi puoro ake o Marlon, engari he rawekehanga anō ki te ao toi, me ngā mata katoa o te ao toi.

So, the work of the painters, we’ll be hanging their work. The photography, the videography, the music, at the end, all their work will be on show. That’s the thinking at the moment. So, it’s not all that similar to Marlon’s musical endeavour, but it’s another manifestation for the world of art, and all the canvases of the art world.

The music

• Marlon Williams’ new album Te Whare Tīwekaweka is out now.

• The documentary about the making of the album, Marlon Williams Nga Ao E Rua Two Worlds, is in cinemas in early May.

• Marlon Williams’ Te Whare Tīwekaweka tour plays the Regent Theatre, Dunedin, on June 26.