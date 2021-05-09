Four new lizard species found in South Island mountain search

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two new types of skinks and two new types of geckos were found.
The Department of Conservation Science Advisor and lizard survey project leader, Dr Jo Monks, said they were now waiting on the results of genetic testing, which would show if the lizards were new species or new populations of known species.
She said they appear to be different to known species.
"If they aren't new species, it means we have discovered populations of these lizards in places we didn't know they were, which is great news."
The DoC led-survey teams sent three days searching at each site, combing the ground, carefully lifting rocks, and spotlighting at night for geckos.
"These finds are very exciting and show there is much about our alpine lizards still be discovered," Monks said.