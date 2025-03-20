Fourth man charged over deadly fire

Ian David Moller, 82, died after an arson attack in November 2024. Photo: Supplied

A fourth person has been arrested and charged with the murder of a man in his 80s and the arson of his Stokes Valley home.

The 26-year-old Upper Hutt man had been charged with murder, arson, conspiring to commit arson and participating in a criminal group, Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said.

He was due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

A homicide investigation was launched in November last year after one of three arsons at the Hanson Grove block of flats.

Ian David Moller, 82, was critically injured and died four days later.

Three other people appeared yesterday on similar charges.

The fire that killed Moller was the third alleged attack on Hanson Grove in the space of a month.

The first took place on October 10, another on October 14 and the third on November 5, all during the early hours of the morning.

Police continue to investigate all fires.

Charges against one person relating to the first blaze were dropped last month.

Anyone with information has been asked report it to police on 105, with reference file number 241105/2249 or quote Operation Sove.