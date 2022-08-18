Gaurav Sharma accuses PM's office of 'cover-up'

Dr Gaurav Sharma. File photo

Rogue Labour MP Gaurav Sharma has broken his silence after being suspended from Labour's caucus on Monday - accusing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her office of a "cover-up".

"What is the Prime Minister trying to hide," he asked Newshub during an interview today.

He played Newshub a recording of another MP saying his expulsion was "predetermined".

Sharma was expelled from caucus on Monday, but the recording allegedly proves he was effectively suspended in a secret meeting the night before.

He was suspended after breaking caucus confidence in a series of Facebook posts. He alleges a rampant culture of bullying in the party, which the party denies. He wants a public inquiry into his claims.

The Prime Minister's Office said Sharma's latest blast would be considered by Labour's caucus at its next meeting on Tuesday.

"It's all predetermined," the MP said of his suspension in today's interview.

The recording said the official caucus meeting was to "whack" Sharma.

That cuts against the claims of Ardern, who said the caucus expulsion was not predetermined.

Sharma said it was a "kangaroo court".

"This is the prime minister's office trying to cover something, this is the prime minister trying to cover something," Sharma said.

Sharma said Labour's new MPs had recently been given training on how to keep information out of the public eye.

"What I'm asking for is a fair trial," Sharma said.