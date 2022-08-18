Thursday, 18 August 2022

Gaurav Sharma accuses PM's office of 'cover-up'

    1. News
    2. National

    Dr Gaurav Sharma. File photo
    Dr Gaurav Sharma. File photo
    Rogue Labour MP Gaurav Sharma has broken his silence after being suspended from Labour's caucus on Monday - accusing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her office of a "cover-up".

    "What is the Prime Minister trying to hide," he asked Newshub during an interview today.

    He played Newshub a recording of another MP saying his expulsion was "predetermined".

    Sharma was expelled from caucus on Monday, but the recording allegedly proves he was effectively suspended in a secret meeting the night before.

    He was suspended after breaking caucus confidence in a series of Facebook posts. He alleges a rampant culture of bullying in the party, which the party denies. He wants a public inquiry into his claims.

    The Prime Minister's Office said Sharma's latest blast would be considered by Labour's caucus at its next meeting on Tuesday.

    "It's all predetermined," the MP said of his suspension in today's interview.

    The recording said the official caucus meeting was to "whack" Sharma.

    That cuts against the claims of Ardern, who said the caucus expulsion was not predetermined.

    Sharma said it was a "kangaroo court".

    "This is the prime minister's office trying to cover something, this is the prime minister trying to cover something," Sharma said.

    Sharma said Labour's new MPs had recently been given training on how to keep information out of the public eye.

    "What I'm asking for is a fair trial," Sharma said.

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter