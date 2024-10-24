Get going before the rain arrives, forecaster warns

Travellers this long weekend are being urged to get to their destinations as early as possible, as bad weather is on the way.

Severe weather warnings have already been issued for central and southern areas, with rain already making its way up the West Coast of the South Island.

The upper South Island and lower North will be hit hardest on Saturday, though few places nationwide will be spared, MetService said on Thursday.

"If you are travelling for the long weekend, your best bet is to get it done on Friday as Saturday brings the next bout of adverse weather," meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

Sunday and Monday should provide chances for "dry outdoor excursions, but there will be lingering wet weather scattered around the country".

Around 345mm of rain was recorded at Milford Sound in the 24 hours to 1pm on Thursday. Heavy rain warnings were in place for early Friday for Westland, the ranges of Buller and Grey Districts, headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthur's Pass, and the Tararua Ranges.

High wind warnings were in place for Wairarapa, Wellington, Canterbury High Country, the Marlborough Sounds and the ranges of the Tasman District, northwest of Motueka.

The east coast of the North Island will be the best place to be if you want to avoid the worst rain. It might even get to the mid-20s in Hawke's Bay, while Oamaru in the south was expected to struggle to get out of single digits.

"As we move through the weekend the wet weather becomes patchier across Aotearoa and if people keep a close eye on the forecast, they might even find a dry window to enjoy the outdoors," MetService said.