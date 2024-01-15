Ghahraman back in NZ amid shoplifting claims

Golriz Ghahraman is due back in the country from a holiday this week. Photo: RNZ

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman has returned to New Zealand amid claims of shoplifting.

The list MP had been away on a personal trip planned months ago when allegations surfaced last week that she had shoplifted from upmarket Auckland clothing retailer Scotties Boutique before Christmas.

The party confirmed last week that she had stood down from all of her portfolio responsibilities until the matter had been resolved.

Police later confirmed they were investigating reports of an incident on December 23. They received the report that day.

Green co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson on Friday said the party had been aware of the accusation since December 27, but had not made a statement at the time because the store did not want the matter made public and was happy to wait for Ghahraman to return.

They also confirmed a second allegation of shoplifting had been made.

Scotties Boutique has continually refused to comment when approached by RNZ.

Police also had nothing to say about the second alleged incident.

A Green Party spokesperson has confirmed to RNZ that Ghahraman was back in New Zealand today.

Shane Te Pou. Photo: RNZ

The party's silence about shoplifting allegations is fuelling speculation and the party needs to front up, a political expert says.

Commentator Shane Te Pou told RNZ's Morning Report programme today that Ghahraman and her party needed to make a clear statement about the claims.

"Either they have veracity or they don't. I think there are probably very few grey areas in this."

The party's chief of staff should have made sure the issue was a high priority, Te Pou - a former candidate and campaign manager of the Labour Party - said.

"Golriz should have come home, she should have fronted it sooner, or if she was unable to do that she should have been on Zoom or whatever method, the multiple methods there are, to communicate with her leaders, tell them exactly her perspective.

"And on that position, the leaders should have fronted."

Co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson. Photo: Wikipedia

The silence was fuelling speculation, Te Pou said, and it was damaging the Green Party's brand as well as Ghahraman's.

"It looks from afar that there's trying to be suppression of the issue, where I think for the sake of Greens, for the sake of Golriz herself, the best disinfectant for all this is daylight."

Although the MP has been overseas, there was little doubt that she knew the allegations had been made public, he said.

"No doubt she knows exactly what's happening in New Zealand, no doubt she knows the heightened korero around this, and I think she's in for a traumatic time when she returns.

"At the end of the day, politicians are human beings like all of us. Having said that, when you put your shingle up for politics, you've got to be robust, you've got to front."'