Givealittle page launched for Mama Hooch victims

A Givealittle page has been started to support the women involved in the Mama Hooch sexual assault and drink spiking case in Christchurch.

Sydney-born siblings Danny Jaz, 40, and Roberto Jaz, 38, were jailed in August after being convicted of 69 charges between them, including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault, stupefying, disabling, making intimate recordings of women without their knowledge or consent and supplying illicit drugs.

The brothers, described in court as prolific and predatory offenders, targeted female patrons and staff at their family bar in Christchurch, drugging and sexually assaulting them.

Now the Operation Sinatra Survivor Honorarium Fund has been launched to provide financial support to the women involved in the case.

It’s been established by a complainant who gave evidence at the trial but will remain anonymous.

The Givealittle page, which had raised more than $6000 as of Thursday morning, says: "The Operation Sinatra Survivor Honorarium Fund was established by a survivor in honour of the bravery of these women (and men). The Mama Hooch (Operation Sinatra) trial was unprecedented in New Zealand.

"It took great courage for so many women (and men) to stand up and speak against the criminal and predatory offending of Danny and Roberto Jaz. Because of this they have been so brave and so strong.

"Each and every survivor has had to endure their own personal journey. It is now time for these women (and men) to now be given the right to focus on a bright and beautiful future ahead - that they so rightfully deserve."

Among the women who read their impact statements at the brothers' sentencing last month was Sophie Brown, who bravely waived her right to automatic and permanent name suppression to tell her story.

Brown told the court that her assault led to "some of the darkest days" of her life and for a long time she feared being alone.

"The times when I couldn’t deceive myself into believing nothing had happened, I was filled with sadness, shame, embarrassment, fear, emptiness.

"I searched for constant distraction, which has even sometimes meant self-sabotaging my life to live in chaos in order to avoid the silence," she said.

"You stole my fierce independence from me. You stole my right to feel safe in my own mind from me. And you stole my right to autonomy over my own body away from me."

Brown said Danny Jaz had destroyed how she saw herself in relationships with men.

"People will still describe me as a person who is confident, tenacious, and strong will but when it comes to romance… I become a timid pushover who fears that if I don’t please them, I’m not doing my job as a woman.

"I lack confidence, trust, and the safety of believing that I have control - there’s a few reasons that I’m exploring as to why this is, but your name is highlighted, underlined and in old on the top of this list.

"You’ve made it difficult for me to trust men, to form meaningful connections and enjoy the happiness I deserve of loving healthy relationships."

By Star News and Anna Leask, NZ Herald