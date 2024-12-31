Govt to give out vaping kits to help smokers quit

The government will be supplying vaping starter kits to stop-smoking services around the country next week to help adults quit. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The government will be supplying vaping starter kits to stop-smoking services around the country next week to help adults quit.

The greater use of vaping starter kits is among the government's plans for a final push to achieve its Smokefree 2025 goal.

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello said clients would receive a vape device and a month's supply of nicotine pods each month over three months, with continuing support from a stop-smoking service.

The kits would be free and available to adults who smoke, she said.

"We know that more people try and quit over Christmas and New Year and smoking cessation providers are getting more tools to help smokers quit," Costello said.

"Vaping has played a key role in reducing smoking rates and the government supports adults switching to vaping because vaping is far less harmful than smoking cigarettes.

"Those using quit-smoking services are four times more likely to successfully stop smoking compared to those who receive no support, and this initiative provides the services with another tool."

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello. Photo: RNZ

Costello said New Zealand needed to reinvigorate its stop smoking efforts and to target the right people, if the country was to get the smoking rate below 5 percent by the end of next year and achieve the Smokefree 2025 goals.

"As part of that, a new 'That's Us, Smokefree 2025' marketing campaign has also been developed and is being launched today," she said.

Hāpai te Hauora developed the campaign which would target key audiences through social media and localised networks, Costello said.

"We also want to ensure there's access to a range of effective products and tools - I'm hoping we can provide a new device to providers soon - and that the whole health sector works together to encourage referrals to stop smoking providers," she said.

"Our message for 2025 is that it's always worth trying to quit smoking - that tens of thousands of others have managed to do it - and that there are great people ready to help."