Govt says emergency housing target hit five years early

Latest figures show the number of households has fallen significantly, with 591 households in emergency housing in December, the government says. Photo: RNZ

The government says its emergency housing target has been reached five years early.

But the whereabouts of 20 percent of those leaving emergency housing is still unknown.

Last year, as one of its public service targets, the government aimed to reduce the number of households in emergency housing motels by 75 percent by 2030.

Associate housing minister Tama Potaka said on Friday that the target had already been met.

In December 2023, there were 3141 households in motels. In December 2024, there were 591.

"This means thousands of tamariki who were previously consigned with their whānau to grow up in dank motel rooms are now living in better homes. Homes where they have a better opportunity for regular school attendance, to maintain enrolment with local health services, and to enjoy all the other benefits of having a stable home in a community," Potaka said.

The target had been met through a steady supply of social housing becoming available - with families that had children and had been in emergency housing for twelve weeks or more bumped to the top of the waitlist, he said.

"Emergency housing will always be available as a last resort for those who need it, and it's important we continue monitoring the availability and use of emergency housing to ensure we stay on target."

The government had also tightened the criteria for accessing emergency housing, and introduced a warning system for those who did not meet their obligations while staying in emergency housing.

Potaka said the government knew about eighty percent of those leaving emergency housing had moved to social, transitional, or private housing with government support, such as the Accommodation Supplement.

That meant one in five people leaving emergency housing were unaccounted for.

In August, Potaka was unable to explain where they had gone, saying they did not have to tell providers where they were going.