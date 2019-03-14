Green co-leader punched in 'unprovoked' attack

Green Party co-leader James Shaw. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Green Party co-leader James Shaw was punched in an unprovoked attack on his way to Parliament this morning.

Shaw, 45, was attacked by one person; he was grabbed and received a knock to his face. Witnesses to the attack quickly went to his aid.

Police have arrested a 47-year-old man over the attack. A police statement did not identify Shaw as the victim. It said the victim was assaulted in Glenmore St, Kelburn at 7.50am outside the entrance to the Wellington Botanic Garden.

"We understand members of the public have assisted the victim and we believe there may also be other witnesses to the incident," police said.

The area where Shaw was attacked is a busy commuter thoroughfare and the main route into the CBD from Karori.

It is just around the corner from the Beehive and is only around 500m away.

There would have been a large number of vehicles travelling on the road, as well as cyclists and pedestrians.

Shaw is the Climate Change and Statistics Minister and an associate minister of finance, health and transport.

The Greens has requested compassionate leave from the House today from the Speaker.

A spokesman for the party said Shaw was punched in the face and suffered a black eye in the attack.

Luckily, two passersby stepped in after the attack. He continued on to work and attended a meeting.

The spokesman said he then went to hospital for an assessment given he had received a blow to the head.

Shaw was not robbed and the spokesman said there didn't appear to be a motive for the attack.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was made aware of the attack just after 9am this morning.

She was on a plane at the time, but was made aware after she landed. She was notified by the Greens.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said she had a conversation with Shaw where she asked about his health

Fellow Green MP Gareth Hughes said the Green team was "shocked" that this happened to Shaw.

"[We] are supporting him today. All Kiwis should be able to walk to work safely."

Ministers do not, as a matter of course, have police protection when they travel. That is reserved for the Prime Minister and ministers who may have received threats.

Simon Bridges said the National Party wished Shaw a speedy recovery and they hoped to see him back at Parliament soon: "Violence is never ok."

National deputy leader Paula Bennett also took to Twitter to voice her support for Shaw.

"This is one of those times when politicians unite. Be well James. No form of violence is ok. Ever."

National MP Todd Muller said on Twitter he was "stunned" to hear news of the assault.

"I hope he recovers quickly and is back working on the Climate Change issues that I know he cares deeply about."

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the assault was "outrageous" and "shameful".

"Elected representatives of all hues show courage to represent New Zealanders & we are lucky to have unparalleled access to them. This is a sad day for democracy. Arohanui James," he said on Twitter.