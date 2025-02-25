Handling of Bayly resignation hardly 'quick' or 'impressive' - Labour

Andrew Bayly speaks following his resignation from all ministerial positions. Photo: RNZ

The opposition is ridiculing the Prime Minister's assessment of how Andrew Bayly's resignation was handled.

The Commerce and ACC Minister on Monday revealed he had resigned from his ministerial portfolios on Friday night, after grabbing a staffer's upper arm during a discussion that's been described as "lively", earlier in the week.

Christopher Luxon said it had been managed 'incredibly well', with a quick and impressive response.

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins did not agree.

"I think you can form your own conclusions about that, but sitting on the information for two days before doing anything about it, then having Andrew Bayly himself resign, then not telling the public about it for several more days, then sneaking it out before jumping on a plane to escape overseas ... I think people will see that for what it is."

He said Luxon should have sacked Andrew Bayly in October when it was revealed he had repeatedly called a worker a "loser" during a visit to a South Island business.

Hipkins said it was clearly a double standard from the prime minister.

But Finance Minister Nicola Willis told RNZ the government was showing humanity in allowing Andrew Bayly some time before his resignation became public.

Willis said he took the time to tell his family and supporters what had happened.

"I think there's just a little bit of humanity involved in making sure that he had told the relevant people and then that's been made public at the latest opportunity."

Bayly offered his resignation because he felt that his actions did not meet his own or others expectations of him, she said.

Willis said she did not know how the staffer was doing but Bayly had apologised to him.

She told RNZ that as far as she knew the incident had not been referred to police.