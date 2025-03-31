Health NZ stops restructuring in three areas

PHOTO: RNZ

Health New Zealand says it has stopped planned restructuring in three areas after cost savings were achieved.

Interim chief human resources officer Fiona McCarthy said in a statement that change processes would stop for the National Public Health Service and the data analytics and community mental health divisions of the Planning, Funding and Outcomes Group.

It follows voluntary redundancies, early exit processes and improved efficiency, she said.

As a result, union the Public Service Association will drop legal proceedings over the restructure at two of those groups.

Restructure continues in other areas at Health NZ.