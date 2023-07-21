Heavy rain cuts power to 5000

Shallow flooding seen in Kaukapakapa at 8.20am on Friday morning. Photo: NZ Herald

Two people have been rescued from floodwaters and 5000 properties are without power in the Coromandel as heavy rain and flooding hit the North Island.

Fire and Emergency NZ received a call just after 4am of at least one car needing assistance, and helped pull the pair’s vehicle out of danger from the water on Kauaeranga Valley Rd.

The Coromandel area was also facing flooding and slip damage to roads following being hit by a wet and windy night.

Surface flooding was affecting the Manaia area, SH25 at Te Kouma Hill and Wade Rd in Whitianga, according to social media reports.

Power is out in Whitianga and Hikuai, affecting over 5000 properties, and there has been a failure on one of the major wastewater pump stations to the south side of Whitianga according to the Thames-Coromandel District Council.

Mercury Bay Area School announced on Facebook this morning that the school would be closed because staff were unable to make it to school through the bad weather.

“Due to multiple staff not being able to access school today and the severe weather warning, Ross has made the decision to close the school today,” the post said.

Crashes and flooded motorways have also caused havoc for commuters in Auckland this morning, as heavy rain continues to fall.

At least two crashes have been reported this morning near Khyber Pass in the central city. The first crash occurred just before 7am between Khyber Pass Rd and Gillies Ave, blocking the two far-right lanes on the southbound motorway.

A person who drove past the accident scene said a truck had hit a car, which had spun around 180 degrees and was now facing oncoming traffic. Police said nobody had been injured and the crash was cleared before 7.30am.

Those travelling on SH16 are being warned to keep an eye on the roads after reports of flooding just north of Kaukapakapa Flats Rd.

Waka Kotahi asked travellers to follow the directions of response crews and consider delaying their journey or expect delays and possible diversions.

At 7.15am Waka Kotahi said there was also a crash blocking the right lane southbound beside the Khyber Pass Rd on-ramp.

Heavy rain overnight and this morning is causing “atrocious” driving conditions for motorists in the city, while orange warnings are in place elsewhere in the North Island.

More than 60mm has fallen in parts of the city in the past 12 hours, including downpours of more than 25mm in an hour, MetService said. More than 5mm in an hour is considered heavy rain.