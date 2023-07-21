Flooding and power cuts as heavy rain hits

A small two-seater plane at At Kāpiti Airport was flipped upside down by the whirling winds. Photo: NZME

Several neighbourhoods in West Auckland have been flooded from the overnight heavy rain that continues to bucket down across the country today.

West Auckland is Flooding spokesman Lyall Carter said he had heard of homes flooding at Pooks Rd, Ranui; Candia Rd, Swanson; and Border Rd, Henderson.

“These are homes that are susceptible to flooding and have been flooded multiple times,” said Carter.

He had received a report of one man who had rebuilt and moved back into his home, only to see water come up to his property today.

Stormy weather looks to be affecting most of New Zealand today as weather warnings and watches are put in place for many parts of the country.

Carter said West Aucklanders have had a gutful of their homes being flooded multiple times.

“It’s a failure of governance, a failure of planning, a failure of infrastructure and a further reminder that our rivers and streams are no longer rivers and streams but urban stormwater.”

A heavy rain warning is in place until 8pm today for the Coromandel Peninsula, as well as a strong wind watch until 3pm, MetService said.

The Coromandel area was also facing flooding and slip damage to roads following a wet and windy night.

The Gisborne area is also under a heavy rain warning until 6am tomorrow morning.

For Auckland and Great Barrier Island, a heavy rain warning and strong wind watch are listed until 3pm today.

Two people have been rescued from floodwaters and 5000 properties are without power in the Coromandel as heavy rain and flooding hit the North Island.

In Thames, Fire and Emergency NZ received a call just after 4am of a car needing assistance, and helped pull a vehicle out of danger from the water on Kauaeranga Valley Rd.

Surface flooding was affecting the Manaia area, SH25 at Te Kouma Hill and Wade Rd in Whitianga, according to social media reports.

Power is out in Whitianga and Hikuai, affecting over 5000 properties, and there has been a failure on one of the major wastewater pump stations to the south side of Whitianga, according to the Thames-Coromandel District Council.

Further south it’s wind wreaking havoc, with trucks being blown over, trees downed, and a plane being flipped.

Both State Highway 56 and 57 through the Manawatū district are closed after trucks rolled in two separate weather-related incidents.

At Kāpiti Airport, a small two-seater plane has been flipped upside down by the whirling winds.

A Kapiti Aero Club spokesperson described it as a derelict plane that had been “picked up by the wind”.

Power is also out to more than 10,000 people across the Kāpiti, Horowhenua and Manawatū districts.

Electra says trees falling down on power lines is the main concern, but lines have also come down in Shannon, near where one of the trucks rolled.

MetService has a Strong Wind Watch in place for Manawatū, Horowhenua and Kāpiti through until 11pm Friday.

It says southeast winds may also approach severe gale in exposed places in Waitomo, Taranaki, Taumarunui, Taupō, Taihape and Whanganui.