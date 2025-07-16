Heavy rain forecast for north, reprieve for Nelson

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Heavy rain is heading towards Auckland and the east coast of the North Island, but the most sodden parts of the South Island are set for a reprieve from the downpours, says MetService.

There is a heavy rain watch in place for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato north of Lake Waikare from 4am Thursday through to 2pm, with localised downpours possible.

Northland, where a suspected tornado hit Tuesday morning, has also been issues a strong wind watch for Thursday afternoon and evening.

The wet weather is then expected to head east, with another heavy rain watch for Gisborne/Tairawhiti and Hawke's Bay north of Napier, starting at midday Thursday and lasting until 6am Friday.

MetService has warned that streams and rivers may rise rapidly, with possible surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions.

The weather agency has also warned that there may be snow on the highest part of the Desert Road on Thursday afternoon.

Further south, areas such as Nelson - which are still cleaning up after multiple deluges in the past few weeks - will get a break from the current bad weather, with relatively clear skies for the next few days.