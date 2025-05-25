Heavy rain, strong winds on the way

Image: MetService

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the west of the country later today as a front sweeps in from the Tasman Sea.

MetService has issued 11 severe weather warnings across the country.

"A front sweeps over southern and central New Zealand from the Tasman Sea during Sunday and Monday, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong north to northwest winds," the forecaster said.

Orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for Buller, the Westland ranges, parts of Canterbury and parts of Otago from Sunday evening until Monday morning. In parts of Canterbury and Westland, rain could reach 200mm.

Heavy rain watches have also been issued for Taranaki, parts of Tasman, Tararua Range and Grey District.MetService is warning drivers to be careful on Canterbury's High Country roads, with winds already reaching more than 100km/h.

The region is under a strong wind watch for 12 hours from 6pm Sunday. Wellington and Marlborough have also been issued strong wind watches.

Meteorologist Devlin Lynden said people on mountain roads need to take care as Mount Hutt is being battered with 120km winds.

MetService said there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms in the Canterbury Alps, Fiordland and the Otago headwaters on Sunday. These thunderstorms will boost localised rainfall rates to 10-25mm/h, or possibly higher in a few places.

A low risk of thunderstorms covers northern Westland, western parts of Southland, Stewart Island, the Queenstown Lakes District and the Mackenzie Basin from late evening as indicated on the chart.