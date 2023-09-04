Hipkins says National 'thin-skinned' over attack advert

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has addressed the Council of Trade Unions advert which targets National leader Christopher Luxon, saying that National and National-aligned organisations often attacked the Labour Party.

“The National Party and their surrogates, the Taxpayers’ Union, Groundswell, Hobson’s Pledge, and so on have been attacking me since the day I took on the job,” Hipkins said.

"We have a pretty, nasty despicable attack on Nanaia Mahuta - the Taxpayers’ Union did that one,” he said.

“I think it is incredibly thin-skinned,” he said.

The campaign was accidentally launched last week on a digital billboard in Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

Hipkins said National was complaining about the negative ads to distract from questions over the costing of its tax policy.

"I don’t believe we are running a negative campaign,” Hipkins said.

The ad, which is in The New Zealand Herald newspaper today and has been seen in Auckland, features a black-and-white image of Luxon above the words “Out Of Touch. Too Much Risk”.

The campaign was accidentally launched last week on a digital billboard in Auckland. CTU president Richard Wagstaff said last week it had not been authorised by him to be put up and the union was yet to sign off on the final version.

The advertising firm involved had reportedly apologised and taken the ad down.

National campaign chairman Chris Bishop criticised the ad in a statement this morning, saying it was a “nasty American-style attack ad”.

“Serious questions need to be asked of Chris Hipkins about how much he knew of his union mates’ relentlessly negative and scurrilous campaign.

“It’s hard to believe Labour didn’t know about it when a former advisor to Grant Robertson is now a senior staffer at the CTU and an active Labour Party volunteer,” Bishop said, a reference to CTU economist Craig Renney who used to work for Robertson.

Hipkins said Chris Bishop’s allegation that Labour had ditched Jacinda Ardern’s “kindness” mantra was “a bit rich”.

”It’s a bit rich from the National party given the level of their attack advertising almost every day of the year since I took on this job,” he said.

Hipkins, who led his party’s campaign launch in Auckland on Saturday, is today in Wellington visiting health facilities following his promise to provide free dental care for under-30s, starting in mid-2025.

Hipkins said he was “very comfortable” with the costing for his dental policy after dentists were concerned the costings were too low.

Labour and National launched their campaigns in Auckland over the weekend. Both parties were forced to deal with protesters from the Brian Tamaki-led Freedoms NZ Party. Hipkins copped it the most as his speech was interrupted at least four times by people who had made it into the Aotea Centre, despite the launch being a ticketed event.

Luxon’s speech was not disrupted, but Tamaki himself appeared alongside about 100 protesters outside the Due Drop Events Centre in Wiri to call on the National leader to be more upfront about his Christian values.