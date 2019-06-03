Holiday road toll rises after fourth fatal crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash on Great South Road, Papatoetoe after a vehicle hit a building bringing the holiday road toll to four.

A person has died in the crash.

Police were called to Great South Rd between Kolmar Rd and Charles St at 9.51am.

Initial indications are one person is trapped in the vehicle.

One person has died following the serious crash about 9.50pm last night on West Coast Rd, West Melton.

Another person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

It is the fourth fatality this weekend and the third death counted on the official road toll.

On Friday night a person died in a crash after a fleeing vehicle incident in Manurewa, South Auckland.

Yesterday a motorcyclist died after colliding with a car at Waitaki.

On Saturday police attended a fatal motorcycle crash on a rural property near Twizel.

Because the death was not on a public road it is not part of the holiday toll.

Late last week police warned motorists to take care on the roads during one of the year's busiest weekends.

As holidaymakers head home today police are urging patience, safety and planning in a bid to prevent any more deaths.

The official holiday period for Queen's Birthday weekend began at 4pm on Friday and ends at 6am on Tuesday, June 6.

Last year there were two fatal crashes and 118 injury crashes reported.

These crashes resulted in three deaths, 36 serious injuries and 122 minor injuries.

Of the deaths, two were drivers.

Of the crashes, 43 per cent involved single vehicles in which a driver lost control or ran off the road; 15 per cent were intersection collisions and 14 per cent were overtaking and or head-on collisions.

The most common driver factors contributing to crashes were losing control, alcohol, travelling too fast for the conditions, failing to give way and not seeing the other road user.