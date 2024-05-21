Homes evacuated amid storm warnings

Flooding has been reported at the top end of Marine Parade, Christchurch. Supplied: Celeste Donovan

Residents in a community near Lake Rotorua are being asked to evacuate their homes as a storm that flooded dozens of houses in Auckland heads south.

Rotorua Lakes Council emergency management is asking residents of Western Road in Ngongotaha to evacuate as a precaution.

Rain is causing surface flooding in the Christchurch suburb of New Brighton.

Flooding has been reported at the top end of Marine Parade at the corner of Pacific Road, and also near Cygnet Street.

Crews are working to clear outfall pipes.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council has activated its Flood Room emergency response because of the Ngongotahā river levels rising.

Tolaga Bay School principal Nori Parata says the school is sending home students on the Tokomaru Bay, Anaura Bay and Tauwhareparae buses, so they can get home safe before road conditions worsen.

Parata is also a local civil defence spokesperson, and says State Highway 35 at Rototahi south of Tolaga Bay is flooded.

She says while the road is open, light vehicles should not attempt to cross it.

Heavy rain overnight flooded 70 houses in east and south Auckland. and there is now a severe thunderstorm watch in place for Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō and Gisborne.

Hawke's Bay is forecast to receive up to 200mm of rain, mostly south of SH5. It has a heavy rain warning until 6am Thursday.