Human remains found at property pre-European

A house in the suburb of Hillcrest in Hamilton where the human remains were found during excavation work on 18 June 2024. Photo: RNZ / Natalie Akoorie

The human remains found at a Hillcrest property in Hamilton will be exhumed.

"A forensic examination of the human remains found at a Hilcrest property on Tuesday 18 June have determined they are pre-European," detective senior sergeant Scott Neilson said.

They were discovered by contractors digging for a pool in the backyard.

Police had ceased any further investigations and would work with local iwi on next steps, he said.