Human remains found at property pre-European

    A house in the suburb of Hillcrest in Hamilton where the human remains were found during excavation work on 18 June 2024. Photo: RNZ / Natalie Akoorie
    The human remains found at a Hillcrest property in Hamilton will be exhumed.

    "A forensic examination of the human remains found at a Hilcrest property on Tuesday 18 June have determined they are pre-European," detective senior sergeant Scott Neilson said.

    They were discovered by contractors digging for a pool in the backyard.

    Police had ceased any further investigations and would work with local iwi on next steps, he said.

