Human remains found at property pre-European

The human remains found at a Hillcrest property in Hamilton will be exhumed.
"A forensic examination of the human remains found at a Hilcrest property on Tuesday 18 June have determined they are pre-European," detective senior sergeant Scott Neilson said.
They were discovered by contractors digging for a pool in the backyard.
Police had ceased any further investigations and would work with local iwi on next steps, he said.