Top NZ police officer to retire

Deputy Commissioner Tania Kura has served in the police for 37 years. Photo: RNZ

One of the country's top officers is to retire and will be leaving the police toward the end of the year, it has been confirmed.

Tania Kura has served in the statutory Deputy Police Commissioner role since being appointed on April 18 in 2023.

In a statement this morning, Police Minister Mark Mitchell said she notified Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro yesterday of her intention to retire from the role and the New Zealand Police in November.

Deputy Commissioner has served in the police for 37 years, graduating from the Royal New Zealand Police College in 1988.

She began her career as a constable in Christchurch before working through the ranks to be Area Commander Hawkes Bay in 2012 and District Commander Eastern from 2017.

She moved to Wellington in 2020 to be based at Police National Headquarters, taking up the role of Deputy Commissioner Leadership and Capability.

“I wish to acknowledge Deputy Commissioner Kura for her service, and I wish her and her family the best for the future,” Mr Mitchell said today.

Two statutory Deputy Commissioners are appointed by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

The Public Service Commission has started a recruitment process for both positions.

The other deputy commissioner, Jevon McSkimming, resigned in May this year amid separate investigations by the Independent Police Conduct Authority and police. It has been revealed child exploitation and bestiality material were allegedly found his work devices.

First woman appointed

Deputy Commissioner Kura was appointed was appointed the first female Police Commissioner in November 2024 on an interim basis after former boss Andrew Coster stood down, RNZ reports.

Richard Chambers was then selected for the top job.

In 2020, she became the first woman to be appointed deputy commissioner. Most recently, she has been in charge of frontline operations, overseeing investigations and day-to-day policing across all 12 police districts.

She has worked at the Royal New Zealand Police College and the districts of Canterbury, Southern, Central, Bay of Plenty, and Eastern in a variety of uniform and investigative and leadership positions.

- APL, additional reporting RNZ