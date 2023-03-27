Hundreds turn out to watch A380's return to Chch

Emirates’ flagship Airbus A380 made a landmark touchdown at Christchurch Airport today, marking the resumption of its daily service from Dubai to Christchurch via Sydney after an absence of more than three years.

Hundreds of excited plane-spotters watched as the world's largest passenger aircraft taxi through a ceremonial water canon salute.

It's the first such scheduled service to Christchurch since the Covid pandemic shut borders in March 2020.

The Emirates Airbus A380 touches down at Christchurch Airport. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"The return of the Emirates A380 service is a great boost for Christchurch and the wider South Island. It shows we’re open for business and welcoming travellers after several years of Covid restrictions," Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said.

Emirates operates 120 of the 10 storey-high double-decker superjumbos, each plane able to carry more than 500 passengers.

The airline hopes it's new daily A380 service from Christchurch to Dubai via Sydney will boost capacity for travellers heading on to the UK and Europe.

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air