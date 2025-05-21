Hospital security boosted after midwife attacked

Photo: RNZ

Health chiefs have increased security at Christchurch Hospital's birthing unit after a student midwife was attacked on the way to their car after leaving work.

The staff member was assaulted in Antigua St, in the central city, not on hospital grounds.

College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy said Health New Zealand was doing all it could to ensure the safety of staff.

"I understand that the facility does have security staff available to escort staff back to their cars, there's absolutely that provision in place," she said.

"I think sometimes people might have to wait a little bit to get access to that and people might feel they don't want to do that. But I understand the facility does everything it can to support the safety of its staff and does make that service available already, and in response to this attack... they've stepped up even more support and security to prevent any potential risks."

The attack highlighted the risks women faced in Aotearoa, Eddy said.

"It's a reflection sadly that we know females are at risk of violence, and dark places around hospitals are risky places. That's just the reality of being a female, sadly, in this country.

"This facility is really aware of that and has done and is continuing to do everything it can to support the safety of everybody who works in those facilities," she said.

An email was circulated to staff outlining what had happened, although Health NZ would not share details with RNZ because it was not "public information".

Waitaha Canterbury director of operations Hamish Brown said the staffer was being "well supported".

"As a precaution we have increased security measures in this part of the campus to ensure staff, and others who work here, get to their vehicles safely at night.

"We continue to remind staff, and others, to take appropriate safety precautions when they leave the hospital campus at night," he said.

"At Health NZ, the safety and well-being of our staff, and other workers, is a critical part of delivering quality health care to New Zealanders.

"We take violence and aggression seriously and our people should expect to come to work and be safe. We encourage them to report all incidents of abuse and assault."

Police said the attack did not appear to have been reported to them.

"We encourage anyone who is the victim of an assault to make a report online or by calling 105 so police can make inquiries," a spokesperson said.