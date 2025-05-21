Handcuffed man escapes after arrest

Sonny Kennedy. Photo: NZ Police

Gisborne police are searching for a man who fled from rural property after being arrested this morning, and have concerns for his welfare.

Sonny Kennedy was arrested and handcuffed at an address on Whakarau Rd about 9:30am.

"An officer was walking the 36-year-old to a police vehicle, before he fled on foot towards Whakarau Rd," Tairāwhiti Police Inspector Soni Malaulau said.

He said the property was about 6km south-east of Matawai, and about 26km from the intersection with State Highway 2.

Malaulau said Kennedy was dressed in a dark-coloured hoodie and light-coloured trousers and sneakers, and may have fled to a nearby bush area.

"Police are working urgently to find him, as there are concerns for his welfare due to his ill-preparedness for the conditions and his potential state of mind," Malaulau said.

He encouraged any members of the public with information to call Police.

"If you see Kennedy or have information as to his whereabouts, please call 111 straight away with any information, rather than approach him directly."