Kāinga Ora to cut 620 roles in restructure

Photo: RNZ

Kāinga Ora has confirmed it will cut 620 roles, of which 194 are vacant, as part of its restructuring.

The roles are predominately from its back-office and corporate functions, with frontline tenancy management roles not impacted.

Kāinga Ora had initially proposed cutting 673 roles, but said it made some changes to the proposal after consulting with staff.

It said the changes would enable the organisation to focus on providing and managing state owned social housing more cost effectively.

Another round of consultation for the two business areas concludes on May 28.

Kāinga Ora will transition to the new structure on July 1.