ACT sought advice on punishments for MPs including jail

Te Pāti Māori's Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke (right) interrupted the vote on the Treaty Principles Bill's first reading with a haka, taken up by co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo: RNZ

The ACT party asked for advice on the full range of possible punishments for Te Pāti Māori MPs following the Treaty Principles haka - including imprisonment.Government members on the Privileges Committee have recommended suspending Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer for 21 days as punishment for their part in a haka at the conclusion of the First Reading of the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill on November 14 last year.

MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, who started the haka Ka Mate but had since expressed contrition, faces a one-week suspension.

The committee found the MPs had behaved in an intimidating manner when they moved from their seats to face ACT MPs.

Introduced by coalition partner ACT, the Bill aimed to clarify the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi (the Treaty of Waitangi) and to establish a clear legal framework for how these principles should be understood and applied in New Zealand law. Some critics argued the Bill undermined Māori rights and would disrupt established interpretations of the Treaty. The Bill was defeated at its second reading last month.

Privileges Committee member and ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar. Photo: Supplied / NZ National Party

The committee sought advice on possible penalties while preparing its recommendations. ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar, who is on the committee, asked if this could include a range of examples, including imprisonment, to "help put any proposed penalty in context".

"ACT did not argue for imprisonment, but we like to keep our options open," a spokesperson for the party said.

"The committee sought advice on possible penalties, including international precedents with explanations of what actions led to those penalties. Dr Parmar asked if this could include examples along the full spectrum of responses, from the minimum up to imprisonment."

When asked whether the coalition party considered imprisonment an acceptable punishment for protest, the spokesperson said it supported the right to peaceful protest and to representation in Parliament.

"ACT supports the right to peaceful protest. We also support the right of all New Zealanders to representation in a Parliamentary democracy.

"Te Pāti Māori threatened that right when they delayed the tally of a crucial vote by leaving their seats, out of turn, in an intimidating manner."

Yesterday a debate on the Privileges Committee's report in Parliament was adjourned.

Leader of the House Chris Bishop moved that it be adjourned until June 5 to focus attention back on Budget, to be delivered on Thursday.

"This week is Budget week, and frankly, the New Zealand people expect us to focus on growing the economy and getting back to some sort of fiscal sustainability."

Opposition parties opposed the motion yesterday.

- additional reporting ODT Online