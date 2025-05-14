'Immense talent': Slain teen remembered as quiet, respectful student

Kaea Karauria. Photo: Supplied

- Kaea Karauria died at about 3am on Sunday in Onekawa during what police are calling a "violent disorder", and despite efforts by ambulance staff, he died at the scene

- RNZ understands he was stabbed near where he was found on Alexander Avenue

- Another teenager was injured on a nearby street but has since been discharged from hospital

- Following a post-mortem, Karauria's body has been returned home to his whānau

- A team of 20 police investigators is working on the case

A 15-year-old boy who was killed in a fight in Napier is being remembered as a quiet and respectful student who was full of creativity and skill.

In a post on social media, Napier Boys' High School said Kaea Karauria's death had deeply saddened their community.

"His passion for sport was like a superpower. Sport lit him up from the inside... particularly evident in his excitement to represent NBHS in the U15's team last year.

"He embraced the opportunity to play alongside old friends and prove his talent," they said.

The school said beyond the sports field, Karauria was also a valued presence academically and was described as "quiet, respectful, and full of creativity and skill".

"These glimpses into his passions highlight the well-rounded young man he was," the post said,

Napier Boys' is encouraging any students or staff who need support to reach out to their guidance counsellors, deans, and trusted staff.

A relative of Karauria's posted on social media saying his body was at the whānau's home.

"Our whānau will open the doors to share Kaea with you all from 3PM TODAY , the Uncles will be on the fence to make sure our whānau space is upheld until then," she said.

A child of 'immense talent'

Porritt School has also taken to social media to express their sadness and remember Karauria, who was a 'proud Porritt School old boy'.

"We wish to express our condolences, and to send our love and support to the Karauria, Loughlin and Baker families at this incredibly sad time.

"We as a kura have been deeply saddened to learn of Kaea's passing. We acknowledge that Kaea's loss will be felt across the rohe by many. The death of a such a young man, with so much to offer is very difficult to comprehend," it said.

The school described him as a "child of immense talent".

"We remember well, his kindness and regard for others. Kaea was a boy that was the pou herenga for his friendship group, the hitching post that bound others together.

"His love for chasing an oval ball around a rugby field saw him named 'Player of the Tournament' as a rugby player in the school team that won the 2020 Spooner Shield," they said.

His artistic ability was also noted.

"He won a design competition when a revamp of our Pride Award was called for. He worked with a designer to update our Pride Award based on his winning entry.

"We still hand out Kaea's Pride Award every week to a child from each learning space," Porrit School said.

Adding that the school has added the kōwhaiwhai to the foot of the award to fully honour Karauria's initial design and his legacy.

"We are grateful for this very visible taonga he has left for us as a kura," the school said.