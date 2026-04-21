'Incredibly disappointing': Thieves target charity for disabled

North Canterbury Riding for the Disabled president Kerry Debenham, left, with the registered charity’s horse manager Kerry Eyles, beside the paddock at their Rangiora property where an electric fence reel and alligator clips were stolen during Easter weekend. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Security is being increased at North Canterbury Riding for the Disabled's Rangiora property after another burglary.

The theft of an electric fence reel and alligator clips ‘‘keeping our precious ponies secure’’ was removed from a back paddock at the property on Saturday evening or Sunday morning during Easter weekend, RDA president Kerry Debenham said.

It was ‘‘incredibly disappointing’’ someone would steal from a small charity run by hard-working volunteers supporting disabled people, Kerry said.

‘‘Removing fencing puts our precious ponies at risk and now the charity has to use funds, that would be better used to support its riders and horses, to replace more stolen equipment.

‘‘The theft would have taken some effort and a knowledge of horses,’’ Kerry said.

It is the fourth time the property has been targeted by thieves in the last two years.

A security/sensor light was removed at the end of last year. Two years ago thieves cut a fence to try and remove a mower. Six months later the battery was stolen from the mower.

‘‘What gets me is people who do this kind of petty crime not thinking about the consequences it has for a small charitable organisation like us.

‘‘They have so little to gain from these thefts,’’ she said. ‘‘But to us it is an irritating inconvenience and an unwanted drain on much needed funds.’’

Kerry said they were grateful for the support they have received from ‘‘our lovely community and followers’’ after the thefts.

The RDA is asking people who pass by the centre on the corner of Millton Avenue and Ashley Street, next to the Rangiora Showgrounds, to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 028 430 8924.

The charity is also asking the public to consider volunteering for it, with fuel costs cutting into its volunteer resources.