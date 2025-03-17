Inquiries after person killed by alleged fleeing driver

File photo

Police are looking into their own policies and practice after an alleged fleeing driver crashed his car into two vehicles in Auckland, killing one of the passengers.

One person died and another remains in a critical condition after the driver allegedly fled from police and crashed on Great South Rd in Penrose just before 2pm on Sunday.

A 22-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court on Friday charged with reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing injury.

The crash happened after a police officer saw a vehicle travelling at excess speed along Vestey Drive and signalled for the driver to stop.

They failed to do so and reportedly fled.

Moments later the vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed into two other vehicles near the intersection of Great South Rd and Sundown Lane, police said.

A passenger from one of the struck vehicles died at the scene and the driver of the same vehicle was transported to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.

The driver of the speeding vehicle was taken to hospital in a critical condition, and remained there in a stable condition.

"We would like to acknowledge the impact that yesterday's events will have had on the community and our thoughts are with everyone involved," Detective Inspector Kevan Verry said.

"We are providing support to those affected and their families, as well as our staff who were impacted."

Police will not be releasing further details about person who died until family had been notified, Verry added.

Verry said there were now several investigations under way, including a critical incident investigation and a policy, practice, and procedure investigation.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) had also been notified.

A scene examination was completed on Sunday and the Serious Crash Unit and staff were working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash, Verry said.

Police were appealing to any witnesses who may have seen the a grey Holden Commodore in the Panama Rd, Great South Rd and Vestey Drive areas between 1.30pm-2pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact police to assist with the investigation.

Please update police online or call 105 and use the reference number 250316/5377 or cite 'Operation Kershaw '.