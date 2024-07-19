Internet outage hits banks and businesses

PAK'nSAVE Wairau Rd on Auckland's North Shore as global cyber outages hit. Photo: RNZ

Worldwide IT issues are being reported, with outages hitting banking, media broadcasting, and transport infrastructure.

Flights have been grounded in the US, airports internationally are reporting issues, and trains in the UK are affected.

Banks in New Zealand are reporting having issues with accepting payments and internet banking.

Queenstown airport has issued an advisory that check-in for Qantas and Jetstar flights are affected by the outage.

"Check-in staff are working to check customers in manually where possible."

According to Sky News, the outage may have been caused by a flawed update from US cyber security company CrowdStrike.

Crowdstrike says it is "aware of reports of crashes on Windows ... related to the Falcon sensor".

NZ's Acting Prime Minister says there have been no reports to indicate malicious cyber security activity is anything to do with this worldwide outage.

David Seymour says officials are moving at pace to understand what is happening and the global impacts.

He says he understands emergency services are not impacted.

Seymour says he understands the inconvenience caused, and officials are monitoring their relevant government agencies and will provide updates as organisations around the world work on fixing the issue.

A spokesperson for New Zealand parliament said its computer systems had also been affected.

In Auckland, a New World Mt Roskill customer says quite a few trolleys are filled and abandoned at the checkout because people couldn't pay with credit cards.

The customer says they were told Countdown was closed because of it.

Another customer at New World in Victoria Park says they aren't taking payWave or credit cards currently, as those systems are down. But normal Eftpos was working as usual.

In Australia banks, governments and media companies have been hit.

Crowd-sourced website Downdetector has listed Telstra, Microsoft, Google, NBN, Foxtel, National Australia Bank, ABC, ANZ, and Bendigo Bank as suffering outages.

A Qantas spokesperson confirmed it had been affected "due to a global software issue that is affecting a number of other businesses".

Reports were emerging that the outage was not malicious, however, there was no information as to how long it could last.

Many media organisations are being affected by the outage with the ABC unable to broadcast.

"The ABC is experiencing a major network outage, along with several other media outlets," it said in a news story on its website.

Nine said dozens of editors and reporters' laptops crashed shortly before 4pm.

In Melbourne, Nine News was forced to improvise the start of its 4pm bulletin amid problems with their prepared news packages.

Sky News has had similar problems with its services reduced because of the outage.

The Australian National Relay Service confirmed it was working to restore services.

It said it was able to make emergency triple-zero calls.

"We understand the global Microsoft outage, which is affecting many government and business services, is the cause of the National Relay Service outage," a spokesman said.

The NSW government said a Microsoft outage was affecting a range of services.

"Departments are activating business continuity plans to ensure ongoing service," a spokesman said.

Microsoft reported problems with its services, saying some users may be unable to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services

"We're investigating an issue impacting users' ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services", the tweet posted on the social media platform X said on Friday.

- RNZ/AAP