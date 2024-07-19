Global cyber outage disrupts flights, banking, communications

PAK'nSAVE Wairau Rd on Auckland's North Shore as global cyber outages hit. Photo: RNZ

A global tech outage is disrupting operations in multiple industries with airlines halting flights, some broadcasters off-air and everything from banking to healthcare hit by system problems.

According to an alert sent by Crowdstrike to its clients and reviewed by Reuters, the company's "Falcon Sensor" software is causing Microsoft Windows to crash and display the "Blue Screen of Death".

The outages have rippled far and wide.

Banks in New Zealand are reporting having issues with accepting payments and internet banking.

Queenstown airport has issued an advisory that check-in for Qantas and Jetstar flights are affected by the outage.

"Check-in staff are working to check customers in manually where possible."

The airport said more than 300 passengers have been affected.

"Some have had their flight cancelled. The airline staff on the ground are working to look after those passengers affected, however the global IT outage is affecting multiple systems so there are some challenges."

The travel industry was among the hardest hit with airports around the world, including Tokyo, Amsterdam, Berlin and several Spanish airports reporting problems with their systems and delays.

International airlines warned of problems with their booking systems and other disruptions.

In Britain, booking systems used by doctors were offline, while Sky News, one of the country's major news broadcasters was off air, apologising for being unable to transmit live.

Banks and other financial institutions from Australia to India and South Africa warned clients about disruptions to their services.

In New Zealand, the outage has hit airports, banking and payments systems, stores, local councils, Hato Hone St John Ambulance - and more.

NZ's Acting Prime Minister says there have been no reports to indicate malicious cyber security activity is anything to do with this worldwide outage.

David Seymour says officials are moving at pace to understand what is happening and the global impacts.

He says he understands emergency services are not impacted.

Seymour says he understands the inconvenience caused, and officials are monitoring their relevant government agencies and will provide updates as organisations around the world work on fixing the issue.

A spokesperson for New Zealand parliament said its computer systems had also been affected.

In Auckland, a New World Mt Roskill customer says quite a few trolleys are filled and abandoned at the checkout because people couldn't pay with credit cards.

The customer says they were told Countdown was closed because of it.

Another customer at New World in Victoria Park says they aren't taking payWave or credit cards currently, as those systems are down. But normal Eftpos was working as usual.

In Australia banks, governments and media companies have been hit.

Crowd-sourced website Downdetector has listed Telstra, Microsoft, Google, NBN, Foxtel, National Australia Bank, ABC, ANZ, and Bendigo Bank as suffering outages.

A Qantas spokesperson confirmed it had been affected "due to a global software issue that is affecting a number of other businesses".

Reports were emerging that the outage was not malicious, however, there was no information as to how long it could last.

Many media organisations are being affected by the outage with the ABC unable to broadcast.

"The ABC is experiencing a major network outage, along with several other media outlets," it said in a news story on its website.

Nine said dozens of editors and reporters' laptops crashed shortly before 4pm.

In Melbourne, Nine News was forced to improvise the start of its 4pm bulletin amid problems with their prepared news packages.

Sky News has had similar problems with its services reduced because of the outage.

The Australian National Relay Service confirmed it was working to restore services.

It said it was able to make emergency triple-zero calls.

"We understand the global Microsoft outage, which is affecting many government and business services, is the cause of the National Relay Service outage," a spokesman said.

The NSW government said a Microsoft outage was affecting a range of services.

"Departments are activating business continuity plans to ensure ongoing service," a spokesman said.

Microsoft reported problems with its services, saying some users may be unable to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services

"We're investigating an issue impacting users' ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services", the tweet posted on the social media platform X said on Friday.

- RNZ/AAP